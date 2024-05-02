Monitoring of civic work execution to improve as online registration of contractors to begin on July 1

May 02, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Starting July 1, all contractors executing infrastructure projects and other works to resolve civic issues in the city, will start online registration and renewal of registration.

The online system is expected to improve monitoring and tracking of erring contractors who have done shoddy work in executing civic infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, parks, schools and hospitals, and flood mitigation projects. The blacklisted contractors will not be able to bag any contracts once the system is in place, officials said.

Over 500 contractors who execute civic infrastructure projects in Chennai Corporation and over 5,000 contractors who take up work in other parts of the State are expected to be asked to register online before participating in the tender process for project implementation.

Currently, the contractors who are blacklisted are not tracked properly owing to the absence of centralised database with details about the work they executed. The new system is also expected to reduce corrupt practices, officials added.

“Many contractors do not reveal the fact that they had been blacklisted while participating in a tender floated by another department. The new system is expected to help civic bodies identify the errors committed by the contractors, and track their past record, if they had done a good job,” said an official.

“More than 10,000 different kinds of work are executed in the city in a year. Monitoring and enforcement is a challenge,” the official said. The contractors from other states should also register online before participating in the tender process, he added.

