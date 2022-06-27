Monitor cooperative societies, fishermen urge CM

Some fishermen cooperatives reportedly demanding extra money

Various fishermen’s organisations have urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that fishermen cooperative societies functioned properly and did not collect extra money under the National Fishermen Savings-cum-Relief Scheme.

Under this scheme, each fisherman contributes ₹1,500 and the government makes a contribution of ₹3,000 per head and the men, who are attached to the societies, get the money before the lean season in October-November when fishing is not possible due to bad weather.

A similar scheme is implemented for fisherwomen too, said R. Loganathan, CITU Meenavar Sangam. Society officer-bearers were demanding additional amount of ₹250 to ₹300 per person and this was being siphoned off. “In Kasimedu area alone, there are 18 fishing villages and each society has around 1,000 members. The office-bearers have political clout,” he said.

All Fishermen Association president Nanjil Ravi Puyal said the amount has to be collected in monthly instalments but was being done in one go. Resolutions have to be passed by directors and other office-bearers of the society, which was not done. “If they refuse to pay the additional amount, those who have political clout refuse to add their names and even if one year is missed, the fishermen or women cannot get the benefit again,” he said and urged the Chief Minister to ensure proper functioning of these cooperative societies.