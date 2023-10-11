HamberMenu
Money stolen from Dayanidhi Maran’s account retrieved, says bank 

The DMK says he has requested the bank to share how the scammers accessed his personal data, such as username and password

October 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dayanidhi Maran

The money that was stolen from the bank account of former Union Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Dayanidhi and sitting DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has been retrieved, the bank said.

He lodged a complaint on Monday alleging that criminals had reportedly stolen ₹99,999 from his Axis Bank savings account through a net banking transfer, bypassing all normal safety protocols. A one-time password, the standard security method employed for such transactions, was neither generated nor received on his linked mobile number. Instead, the fraudsters, impersonating bank employees, had called the MP’s wife, the account’s joint holder, over the phone and enquired if the transaction had gone through.

Mr. Maran said what puzzled him was how they had accessed personal information and breached security protocols with such ease. This wasn’t a phishing attack nor were any sensitive details divulged. He added that he had requested the bank to share how the scammers accessed his personal data, such as username and password.

On Tuesday night, Axis Bank responded to him on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the funds had been traced and the amount credited back to his account. It said that it was reported to the Cyber Crime Cell for investigation.

Further investigation is on to trace the criminals and find out their modus operandi, the police said.

