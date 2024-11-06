ADVERTISEMENT

Money recovered from cyber scam handed over to victims

Published - November 06, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar on Wednesday handed over recovered money to victims of online cyber frauds. 

Following complaints from the public who lost their money in either online share trading scam or online part-time job scam, the Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi City Police registered cases and arrested several accused in the last two months. The police also traced the money proceeds and froze the accounts of the accused. They retrieved the money from the accounts by writing to the banks. 

Mr. Shankar handed over the remittance certificates to the tune of ₹31.67 lakh to 12 victims who had lost their money and lodged complaints.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US