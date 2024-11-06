Money recovered from cyber scam handed over to victims

Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar on Wednesday handed over recovered money to victims of online cyber frauds.

Following complaints from the public who lost their money in either online share trading scam or online part-time job scam, the Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi City Police registered cases and arrested several accused in the last two months. The police also traced the money proceeds and froze the accounts of the accused. They retrieved the money from the accounts by writing to the banks.

Mr. Shankar handed over the remittance certificates to the tune of ₹31.67 lakh to 12 victims who had lost their money and lodged complaints.

