Mogappair West flooded with sewage

Residents of VGP Nagar and Mohan Ram Nagar, Mogappair West on Monday woke up to flooded streets. Not because of sudden downpour but due to overflowing sewage.

School and officegoers, who use the Mohan Ram Nagar Road, to reach other areas, including Mogappair East bus terminus, had a tough task negotiating the road stagnant with sewage pools.

According to residents, sewage was gushing out of a pit dug by a private telecom service operator in the early hours of Monday. Julian.R., a resident of Mohan Ram Nagar, said people could not walk on the main road and Shravan Street because of the slush.

“I was worried about sewage entering the sump collecting water as my house is at a lower level. The road was blacktopped only four days ago and has been dug up again. It is waste of resources to allow digging work in a newly-laid road,” he said.

Sans permission

According to sources in Chennai Metrowater, the private telecom service operator had dug up the road without permission from Greater Chennai Corporation or Metrowater.

A 600-mm sewer pipeline from Korattur pumping station to Koyambedu was damaged. Work was on to flush the stagnant sewage on the road and also fix the pipeline. It would be completed by Monday night, officials said.