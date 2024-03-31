GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi sheds crocodile tears over love for Tamil, says Chief Minister

March 31, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shedding crocodile tears over his love for Tamil.

“He [Mr. Modi] said he was not fortunate to have Tamil as his mother tongue. But the very next day, there was an announcement that Akashvani would continue [as name for All India Radio], instead of Vaanoli. Even his eyes will not believe his tears. How will the Tamil people believe him,” Mr. Stalin posted on social media.

He also pointed out that Mr. Modi, who used to address meetings in English while touring Tamil Nadu, had switched to Hindi now.

PM’s promise

Recalling Mr. Modi’s promise that announcements in flights operating from Tamil Nadu would be in Tamil, Mr. Stalin said that today, there was not even a single Tamil person among the security personnel at airports. “The only achievement of the Modi government is making Hindi ubiquitous...,” the Chief Minister contended.

