Modi, Shah displayed political astuteness in handling J&K reorganisation: Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday reiterated his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for displaying great ‘political astuteness’ in the manner in which they handled the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A and removed the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Explaining the comment he made recently about Modi-Shah duo to be like ‘Lord Krishna and Arjuna’, Mr. Rajinikanth was all praise of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah’s political manoeuvres in the issue.

“Their handling of the Kashmir issue shows they employ excellent political strategy. Kashmir has become a gateway for terrorists and extremists. They are using Kashmir to get into India. First, Section 144 was imposed and those deemed problematic were put under ‘house arrest’ and then the Bill was first passed in Rajya Sabha since they don’t have majority there. If they had debated it, they [people in Kashmir] would have become alert. This wouldn’t have happened,” said Mr. Rajinikanth, in response to questions from the media here.

‘National security’

Mr. Rajinikanth further said that political party leaders who are opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A must understand what issues should be ‘politicised’ and what should not be.

“They should consider what issues need to be politicised. This issue is about India’s national security,” he said.