Modi likely to open phase I extension

Prime Minister likely to visit Chennai on February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Chennai on February 14 when he will inaugurate the Metro Rail project’s Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar line, an extension of phase I, among other schemes, according to a senior official.

Sources in Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. said though the construction work on stations has been in progress and it was going to be quite difficult to finish all the work in another two weeks. “Especially, in stations like Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Tondiarpet, there is a lot of work left to be done,” the sources added.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have increased manpower in all the stations to ensure the construction and installations of systems were done before the inauguration. “We have been testing the trains too for the last two months,” said We are waiting to get the certification for signaling safety—mandatory to run trains in the automatic operation mode—and this will come from the signaling contractor on 3 February,” an official said.