Modi is daydreaming about victory by politicising Ram temple: TNCC president

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that “the Congress will bulldoze the Ram Temple at Ayodhya if it comes to power.”

“Mr. Modi has been losing his temper during campaigns and resorting to harsh words after realising that the BJP’s chances of victory in this Lok Sabha election are diminishing. Initially, he campaigned for a ‘Congress-free India.’ Later, he began spreading false propaganda about the Congress’s manifesto. Now, he is saying that the Congress will bulldoze the Ram Temple if it comes to power. Every Indian be ashamed of having a Prime Minister who speaks in such a malicious manner,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said in a statement.

He further said that it was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who introduced “bulldozer politics” by razing shops and homes of people who criticised the BJP government. “Instead of implementing the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP diverted the Pulwama attack and Balakot strikes to gain political mileage, and came to power in 2019. The Prime Minister is daydreaming about victory by using the Ram Temple to polarise voters on religious line. Fearing defeat, Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who earlier spoke about the BJP bagging 400 seats, are now talking about the Congress,” he added.

