Modernised schools of Chennai Corporation register 10% increase in enrolment

July 09, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has registered an increase in enrolment of students in many schools owing to the implementation of digital classesand modernisationof infrastructure. Many of the 279 schools in core city areas have registered anincrease inenrolment of10% when compared to the same period last year.

The enrolment in schools of core city areas is expected to touch one lakh this year, registering an increase of more than 5,000 students.

The 139 schools in the peripheral areas have not registered any increase in studentenrolment as facilities in the schools have not been modernised.

According to sources, a significant increase in enrolment has been observed in schools where modernisation of infrastructure including smart classrooms have been implemented in core city areas. Work on development of modern infrastructure has been completed in28 schools of the Corporation. Many of the 279 schools in the core city have registered an increase in LKG enrolment.

For instance, of the 28 schools with modern smart classrooms, Chennai School in Gandhigramam, Adyar, has registered a 10% increase. “A total of 273 schools out of 279 Chennai schools in core city areas are English- medium schools. Parents have enrolled theirchildren in Kindergarten and there is an increase of more than 10% in many schools. More students are expected to be enrolled thismonth,” said an official.

The LKG and UKG enrolment in 28 schools has increased by 10% this year. Over 25% of classrooms in schools of core city areas have been developed into digital classrooms.

The enrolment has increased in modernised schools in areas such as Nesapakkam, New Market Farm in Tondiarpet, Saidapet, Thiruvanmiyur and Bander Garden in Kolathur.

“We have conducted a school leadership development training programme for teachers. An integrated computer training programme for digital classes has been conducted,” said an official.

