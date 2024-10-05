GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modernised laboratory inaugurated on BIS campus

The lab would have enhanced facilities for various testing sections, including chemical, electrical, and microbiological

Published - October 05, 2024 11:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) modernised southern regional laboratory and a science park were inaugurated on the BIS campus, Taramani, on Friday (October 4, 2024).

A press release said the lab would have enhanced facilities for various testing sections, including chemical, electrical, and microbiological, and a referral assay lab. The equipment would facilitate comprehensive testing of products, such as packaged drinking water, gold and silver, domestic pressure cookers, and steel products.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, inaugurated the lab in the presence of Nishat Sultana Haque, Deputy Director General (Laboratories), and Praveen Khanna, Deputy Director General (Southern Region).

He also inaugurated a science park with interactive exhibits that provides a gateway to learn the basic principles of science and technology. He noted that the models had simplified concepts to enable students to explore them on their own.

The models/equipment in the park were chosen to understand various concepts, including angular momentum, double-ended cone, planetary motion, play with mirrors, and revolving periscope.

Mr. Tiwari later awarded the first licence in the country for fire stations — for management systems certification. Abhash Kumar, Director/ Director General of Police of Fire and Rescue Services, Tamil Nadu, received it, the release said.

Published - October 05, 2024 11:55 am IST

Chennai

