Modernised fishing harbour at Kasimedu to be ready in 18 months

The tenders will be floated within two months: Union Minister

The tenders will be floated within two months: Union Minister

The modernisation of the Chennai Fishing Harbour at Kasimedu will be completed in 18 months, L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting, said here on Tuesday.

This port sprawls over 96 acres and is located north of the Chennai Port, according to a press release.

After reviewing the modernisation and upgrade work planned at the Chennai Fishing Harbour with Chennai Port officials, he said this project would be carried out at a cost of ₹98 crore, and the tenders would be floated within two months.

He noted that the Chennai Fishing Harbour is among the fishing harbours proposed for upgrade to international standards. “The modernisation and upgrade of the Chennai Fishing Harbour shall include Infrastructure projects, such as additional fish landing wharves, a mechanised fish-handling complex, a ship-lift boat repair facility, cleaning, packaging and cold storage and upgrade of essential facilities such as drinking water supply, solid and liquid waste management, construction of a sanitary complex, laying of two-lane roads and construction of electrical high masts,” the release said.

Mr. Murugan said that since 2015, nearly ₹7,500 crore had been allocated for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund. Under it, Tamil Nadu got 32 projects worth ₹1,000 crore.