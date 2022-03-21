Modernisation drive launched for Chennai’s firewood-based crematorium

Many crematoriums to use LPG for cremation

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a modernisation drive to convert firewood-based crematorium to LPG- based system.

Many of the crematoriums in 37 areas of the city are likely to be modernised. At present, the Corporation manages burial grounds and crematoriums at 147 locations. Many of them were not fully functional for various reasons such as protests by residents against pollution caused by the burning of bodies.

Many burial grounds have been reportedly encroached upon, particularly in far-flung areas such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

There have been comlplaints of money being collected from the bereaved families for cremation. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed officials to stop this illegal practice.