‘Use modern technology to check over speeding and fatal accidents’

Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety appreciates State’s efforts to save accident victims during the golden hour

Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety appreciates State’s efforts to save accident victims during the golden hour

Over speeding, one of the major factors causing a maximum number of accidents in the State, needs more focus to curb violations. Enforcement agencies must use modern technology and hi-tech interceptors to keep vigil on roads.

This was one of the directives given by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety during a road safety review meeting held recently in the city. His legal assistant Harshit Khandar was also present.

Citing data related to fatal accidents in the State, he said at least 50% of the lives lost in accidents could have been saved with the use of helmets and safety devices like seat belts. He noted that 67% of total deaths took place during accidents on roads belonging to the Highways department. Pointing out that these roads constituted only 26% of the total road length in the State, he suggested removal of blackspots and engineering rectification measures.

Appreciating the efforts of the State government to save accident victims during the golden hour, he said the government must also focus on reducing accidents.

Use of public transport must be encouraged among citizens. All schools, government and corporate offices must be urged to mandatorily have no tolerance policy for non use of safety devices such as helmets and seat belts, said a press release from the Transport Department.