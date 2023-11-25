HamberMenu
Modern sports complex to be constructed in north Chennai in one year: Udhayanidhi Stalin

November 25, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Youth Affairs and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday laid the foundation for construction of a sports complex in R.K. Nagar in north Chennai.

He said the sports complex will facilitate better training for sportspersons who are expected to win medals for India and make Tamil Nadu proud. The work will be completed in one year. “Many sports persons from north Chennai, particularly R.K. Nagar, will make use of the facility. The project was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Residents and sportspersons have been requested to cooperate with Chennai Corporation for better maintenance of the sports complex,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The sports complex will be constructed in 3.735 acre land with facilities for cricket coaching, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, silambam, boxing and badminton. Training for track and field events have also been proposed. Separate facilities for women and children will also be constructed. 

The work will be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore in ward 41 in Tondiarpet Zone of Chennai Corporation in Korukkupet. The facility will be constructed on Sunnambu Kaalvai Road. CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya and Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan participated.

