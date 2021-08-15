Modern market to be opened in city

CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:23 IST

It will come up with an investment of ₹1 crore

A ‘Modern Agricultural Marketing Centre’ will be set up on an investment of ₹1 crore at Kolathur in Chennai to make farm fresh vegetables available to the people, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam announced in the Assembly on Saturday.

“The centre will house shops for farm produce, products of Farmer Producer Organisations, organic products and a solar-powered cold storage facility,” the Minister said while presenting the agriculture budget in the House.

Compost would be produced through solid waste management with the vegetable waste received daily at the centre.

“Through this centre, products will be sold to the consumers at fair prices, which will pave the way for the consumers and farmers to mutually get benefited,” he said.