Modern gym for policewomen inaugurated in Chennai

Library for police personnel and their families opened; new uniforms distributed among various units of the police force

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 01, 2022 21:08 IST

Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, at the inauguration of a modern gym for policewomen at the Rajarathinam Stadium, in Egmore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday inaugurated a modern gym, exclusively for policewomen, at Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore.

Mr. Jiwal inaugurated a newly set-up library for police personnel and their families.

Mr. Jiwal and Additional Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inspected the arrangements after inauguration. 

He distributed new uniforms to personnel of Swift Action Group (SAG), Quick Response Team (QRT), Police Band Team and State Disaster Response Force. 

About ₹50 lakh was spent on the creation of these facilities and about 56,000 books were on display here, said a press release.

