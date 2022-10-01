Modern gym for policewomen inaugurated in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT
Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday inaugurated a modern gym, exclusively for policewomen, at Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore.
Mr. Jiwal inaugurated a newly set-up library for police personnel and their families.
Mr. Jiwal and Additional Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inspected the arrangements after inauguration.
He distributed new uniforms to personnel of Swift Action Group (SAG), Quick Response Team (QRT), Police Band Team and State Disaster Response Force.
About ₹50 lakh was spent on the creation of these facilities and about 56,000 books were on display here, said a press release.