Chennai

Modern gym for policewomen inaugurated in Chennai

Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, at the inauguration of a modern gym for policewomen at the Rajarathinam Stadium, in Egmore on Saturday.

Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, at the inauguration of a modern gym for policewomen at the Rajarathinam Stadium, in Egmore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday inaugurated a modern gym, exclusively for policewomen, at Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore.

Mr. Jiwal inaugurated a newly set-up library for police personnel and their families.

Mr. Jiwal and Additional Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inspected the arrangements after inauguration. 

He distributed new uniforms to personnel of Swift Action Group (SAG), Quick Response Team (QRT), Police Band Team and State Disaster Response Force. 

About ₹50 lakh was spent on the creation of these facilities and about 56,000 books were on display here, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
police
physical fitness
library and museum
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2022 9:10:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/modern-gym-for-policewomen-inaugurated-in-chennai/article65959817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY