Sharp showers lash several parts of Chennai following convective activity

Chennai

20 May 2021 17:35 IST

IMD officials say scattered rainfall will continue over Tamil Nadu till May 22.

Chennai that has been missing rains for some weeks now experienced thunderstorms on Thursday evening.

After a sunny day, the city’s skyscape was enveloped by dark clouds around 4 p.m. and sudden thundershowers lashed several parts of the city and neighbouring districts. Sharp spell of rains had helped cool the city by evening hours.

Both the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam had recorded a day temperature of around 37 degree Celsius.

Other parts of the State have also been experiencing thunderstorms with lightning. During the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Kachirayapalayam in Kallakurichi district registered 10 cm, which is the day’s highest amount of rainfall in the State.

Thick rain clouds hovering over Chennai on May 20, 2021. Moderate to heavy rain was witnessed in parts of the city on Thursday.

Officials of the Meteorological Department cited convective activity that follows an intense period of heat during the day as reason behind Thursday’s thunderstorms.

The department had forecast that a weather system brewing over the north Andaman sea and eastcentral Bay of Bengal also influenced thunderstorms over the State. This low pressure area likely to form by Saturday would intensify and become a cyclonic storm by May 24 and reach Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26.

According to the Meteorological department, districts along western ghats and interior areas may receive isolated light to moderate rains till May 24. Coastal areas and Puducherry too are likely to get light rains till the weekend.

Chennai too may experience a partly cloudy sky and light showers in some areas till Saturday.