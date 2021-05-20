Moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Chennai

Officials of the Meteorological Department said scattered rainfall will continue over Tamil Nadu till May 22

Many parts of Chennai experienced moderate to heavy rains on May 20 evening as thunderclouds were seen drifting over south coastal Tamil Nadu.

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over western ghat districts, interior Tamilnadu and light rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai forecast for Thursday.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal around May 22, 2021,” the IMD said adding, “It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24, 2021. It is likely to move northwestwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal coast around May 25 morning.”

Thunderstorm activity to continue over many parts of the State till the weekend ahead of the formation of a weather system over Bay of Bengal.

