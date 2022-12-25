Model PDS outlets in Vellore and nearby districts get fresh looks

December 25, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - VELLORE

Refurbished Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets are coming up in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts as 41 fair price shops have been given a brand-new look. They are freshly painted with restrooms accessibility for consumers and have CCTV cameras installed. Along with these, they also feature swanky seats, display boxes for essential items and sample trays. The entire work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

A joint initiative by the department of co-operation and the department of food and civil supplies, and consumer protection and price control, it is aimed at changing the perception about fair price shops and improving the working conditions of civil supply department staff. It is also aimed to celebrate 75 years of Independence as the idea is sponsored by the centre.

“The existing (only selected) PDS outlets are converted into model shops based on its area and consumer coverage. In the first phase, each of the 12 taluks, including Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai, gets a model outlet,” said G. Krishnamurthy, district supply officer (DSO), Tiruvannamalai, told The Hindu.

Some of the basic features of model fair price shops include column boxes for rice bags, steel boxes (50 kg capacity) for essential items like rice, dal and wheat, sample trays, seating arrangements for consumers(mostly senior citizens and women), shelters, price display boards, CCTV cameras, tiled floors, fire extinguishers, rest rooms, LED lightings and drinking water facility.

Each model shop covers around 600 sq.ft with two staff and at least 1,000 cardholders. The department of co-operation has refurbished the selected outlets and will also provide annual maintenance funds.