Model of NASA’s Mars ‘Opportunity’ Rover is at American Centre

December 09, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

A full-scale model of NASA’s Mars Rover Opportunity is now on exhibit and open to the public at the US Consulate General in Chennai. The exhibit, built by Cornell University students, was launched by Judith Ravin, consul general, Chennai and Venkateswaran Narayanaswamy, a US Fullbright-Nehru Scholar to India on Thursday. Landing in 2004, Opportunity made important discoveries, such as evidence on previous existence of water on Mars and if conditions were suitable for sustaining microbial life over 15 years.

The temporary interactive exhibit is located in the American Centre within the Consulate and features activities built around the Mars Rover and space exploration. The public can visit it from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and school groups are requested to book slots at the Centre in advance. The exhibit will give visitors the chance to witness the technologies developed for space exploration.

“We hope this exhibit will inspire students to explore the opportunities in the space sector and take inspiration to pursue a career in the field of space”, said the consul general. She also expressed her hope that ISRO and NASA would work together to expand future mission to Mars. The model was previously on display at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. and at the U.S. Pavillion during the 2020 World Expo in Dubai.