Model fodder farms to be set up at all district-level cooperative unions: Mano Thangaraj

May 29, 2023

Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Monday said that model green fodder production farms will be set up at all district-level cooperative unions.

Addressing officials of the procurement and input wing of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, whose popular brand is Aavin, he said that steps would be take to increase green fodder production. He convened the meeting to discuss provision of better facilities for milk-pouring farmers.

The Minister said that quality cattle feed would be provided to all milk-pouring farmers. Cattle feed is necessary for mixed breed cows like jersey cows that cannot be fed dry and green fodder alone. This is needed to ensure proper percentage of fat and solids non-fat in the milk.

He told officials that milk acceptance certificates should be given to all farmers before moving milk from bulk milk coolers to diaries or district -level unions. The certificates should have details of quality and quantity of milk procured. Mr. Thangaraj said that artificial insemination facilities would be expanded to all primary cooperative milk producers societies.

Aavin Managing Director S. Vineeth was also present during the meeting.

