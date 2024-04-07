Model code holds up repairs to roads and infrastructure projects

April 07, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST

The ongoing civic infrastructure projects and road repairs in various parts of the city have been held up as the model code of conduct is in force for the Lok Sabha election. Residents have complained that repairs to many roads have not been taken up and the implementation of the infrastructure projects, including water supply, has been delayed.

Councillor Parithi Elamsurithi says many roads have not been relaid in the ward after the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced. “Residents have complained about potholes on Brick Kiln Road. But officials have not repaired the stretch,” he says. Velachery resident S. Kumararaja says roads in ward 177 and ward 176 have not been relaid after the work order was issued before the election was called. “Many roads at Annai Indira Nagar, Tansi Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Seshadripuram, Sarathi Nagar, Vijayanagar, and Ram Nagar have not been relaid. The work order was issued before December. Residents are worried about the delay as the model code may be lifted only in June,” he said.

Flood-affected areas neglected

A. Francis, president, Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents Welfare Associations, says many roads have not been relaid in the flood-affected area. AIADMK councillor J. John of ward 84 at Ambattur says construction of a shed for patients’ attenders at an urban primary health centre, with the councillor’s ward development fund, has not started after the work order was issued.

“The construction could have been completed in one month. Many patients visit the urban primary health centre on Korattur Bajanai Koil Street. The attenders need a shed of 600 square feet to shelter from the summer heat. They have assured us that the work will be taken up in a few days. We request the Greater Chennai Corporation to speed up the work this summer,” says Mr. John.

Chennai Corporation officials say 7,715 roads have been completed since 2023. “As many as 705 roads were milled and work is under way on 705 stretches. Contractors have been asked to complete the roads within 5-6 days of milling. A fine will be imposed in the billing for any delay. As many as 11 contractors have been fined for delay in execution,” says an official.

“As many as 1,857 roads will be taken up after the model code of conduct is lifted in June. But the campaign has not been hindering the process of road-laying,” says another official.

Bridge construction after counting

The construction of six bridges by the Greater Chennai Corporation will be taken up after the counting of votes. Bids were called for the flyover at the Valluvar Kottam junction. It will be built at a cost of ₹195.19 under the Infrastructure and Amenities (I&A) Fund and the Capital Grant Fund (CGF). The work will be taken up later, says an official.

Bids were also called for the ₹11.40-crore two-wheeler-cum-pedestrian subway to replace the level crossing at Ambattur. A ₹9.35-crore cable-stayed suspension skywalk at Tholkappia Poonga in the Adyar Zone, a ₹5.07-crore precast triple cell box culvert in place of the existing pipe culvert across Dr. D.G.S. Dinakaran Salai, and a bridge across the Virugambakkam Canal connecting Railway Colony and Madha Kovil Street at Choolaimedu, at a cost of ₹1.6 crore, are the projects for which the bids were not finalised before the model code came into force, says an official of the Bridges Department of the Chennai Corporation. As of now, work on nine projects is under way, including the road-over-bridge across the subway at Ganesapuram near Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station, which is estimated to cost ₹142 crore. Work is under way on a bridge across the Cooum, connecting Poonamallee High Road and Union Road, at an estimated cost of ₹74.36 crore, and another across the Puzhal Surplus Water Canal at Vadaperumbakkam at a cost of ₹22.41 crore.

Traffic partially allowed

The bridge across Otteri Nullah, connecting Aspiran Garden II Street and Kilpauk Garden Road, was completed and opened on March 8, ahead of schedule. Traffic was partially allowed on the road-over-bridge on Elephant Gate Road from March 16 before the model code came into force. The work on the railway portion is under way, says an official.

K. Kumar, visiting faculty, School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University, and former Chief Planner of the CMDA, says the lame excuse that staff members are busy with election work can cut no ice. “Urban governance is a continuum. It brooks no disruption or breakdown. No matter if it is election time or the model code is in force or otherwise, any disruption in the delivery of routine civic services has to be attended to expeditiously by deploying men and machinery,” he says.

‘Disservice to people’

“No civic agency can shirk administrative responsibility and take cover under the flimsy excuse that the election observers could fault them for enabling the ruling political party to win some brownie points. If they do, they are doing incalculable disservice to the people, the ethics of governance and the elected government,” he says.