Model code hits goldsmiths hard

Transport of yellow metal affected

Many shops at Edapalayam, a hub for goldsmiths in the city, often remain closed as orders have dropped by 50% because of the model code of conduct. It may take at least two weeks after the Assembly election for the situation to become normal.

With jewellers hesitating to transport jewellery and cash as the model code of conduct was in force, goldsmiths who depend on orders from jewellers have been hit hard. Goldsmiths at Edapalayam said their business was looking up after relaxations in the lockdown but the shops were kept open only for a few hours a day as there was less work.

Now, orders have dropped considerably as it is difficult to carry ornaments for various processes such as polishing or for delivery because of the fear of being stopped by flying squads.

N. Ramachandran, a goldsmith, said as against orders for 250 g of gold ornaments a week, they were now making only up to 100 g. Jewellers had stopped even moving ornaments for repair in the past couple of weeks.

“Some of the goldsmiths who travel from neighbouring districts such as Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu have taken up other jobs temporarily. Some Bengali goldsmiths have returned to their native places,” he said.

D. Jayagopi, president, Park Town Gold, Silver Ornaments Workers Welfare Association, said customers were hesitating to make direct purchases owing to the fluctuation in gold price. The pandemic and the model code of conduct had severely affected the trade. “We expect the situation to ease after April 6. But it may take a couple of weeks for orders to increase,” he said.

Jewellers in the city said there was a sharp decline in sales despite the prices being volatile as customers feared carrying ornaments. Several of them made only 50% of the usual business for the past few weeks.

S. Santhakumar, general secretary, Madras Jewellers Association, said, “We are managing with available stock and have restricted the number of fresh orders. About 70% of the orders for gold and silver ornaments are waiting to be delivered in the city and from other cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Many don’t want to run the risk of being detained.”