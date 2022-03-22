Model arrested for rape

Special Correspondent March 22, 2022 00:24 IST

He allegedly cheated three women after promising to marry them

CHENNAI A 27-year-old model has been arrested for allegedly cheating and raping women after befriending them on social media.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Zaid, 27, of Millers Road, Kilpauk. He did visual communications in a city college and was modelling for sometime.

He used to post his pictures on Instagram pages and befriend women who liked his posts. After chatting, he would lure them to star hotels and have physical relationship. He would collect money from them with a promise marry them later. Three women lodged a complaint with the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, K. Karthikeyan said, "After investigating into the complaints, we found the allegations to be true and arrested him."

Mohammed Zaid was booked under Sections 376 (Punishment for Rape), 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 420 (Cheating) of Indian Penal Code.