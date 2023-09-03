ADVERTISEMENT

Mock drill tests cyclone preparedness of Chennai coast

September 03, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The exercise is expected to help civic officials assess the preparedness, review the district disaster management plans, standard operating procedures and to evaluate the readiness of various agencies to meet any emergency during northeast monsoon

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel of the National Disaster Management Authority, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority and the Greater Chennai Corporation holding a mock drill to deal with cyclone on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Disaster Management Authority, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority and the Greater Chennai Corporation jointly organised a mock drill in coastal areas in the city on Saturday to check preparedness to deal with a cyclone.

The drill was held at Thalankuppam in Ward 1 in Tiruvottiyur zone, Anna Nagar Thandiyarpettai in Ward 39 in Tondiarpet zone, Dommingkuppam in Ward 125 in Teynampet zone, Odai Kuppam in Besant Nagar in Ward 179 in Adyar zone and Nainar Kuppam in Uthandi in Ward 197 in Sholinganallur zone.

These mock exercises on response to natural hazards are expected to inculcate a culture of preparedness and generate awareness among residents. They will help the civic officials to assess the preparedness, review the district disaster management plans, standard operating procedures and to evaluate the readiness of various agencies to any disaster after the onset of northeast monsoon.

Civic officials said the exercise gave an opportunity to coordinate the activities of various agencies for their optimum utilisation. The civic agency will use the feedback to identify the gaps and improve the mechanism to face an actual disaster, if any during the ensuing northeast monsoon.

