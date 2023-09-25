Mobility study seeks answers from Chennai’s residents

September 25, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

Even if you are not a regular patron of public transport in Chennai, using the facilities related to it only once in a while, weighing in with your views at ongoing survey by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) would make a difference.

The nodal agency for transport in Chennai is working on a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) with inputs from citizens for improving the integration of different modes of public transport, to create safe roads and built infrastructure for non-motorised transport.

Through big data, the hours when in the day when traffic movement peaks would be ascertained, and that would help arrive at decisions about priorities to be made in the transportation plans.

CMP is being prepared for 5904 sq.km. of Chennai Metropolitan Area, which includes Chennai, Thirumazhisai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Minjur and Tiruvallur regions. Topics figuring in the survey include last-mile connectivity for reaching the transit point, preference for a single integrated ticketing app for all modes of public transport and top scores to encourage one to use MRTS and Metro.

Citizens’ participation in this survey will play a significant role in shaping the transport system and infrastructure for the next 25 years, reads a note on the CUMTA website. Anyone can take part in it by visiting this link https://cumta.tn.gov.in/cmpsurvey/ or scanning the QR code that has questions in Tamil and English. The survey is also conducted in person, with data collectors going from door to door. CUMTA has appointed a consultant to take up the citizen survey, beginning next week.

The route to sustainable commuting

Twenty-five Indian cities have their comprehensive mobility plans (CMP). Fourteen of them are in Karnataka, and five others in Punjab.

CMP is largely a guiding document, one that identifies major traffic corridors and outlines strategies for an inclusive urban transport for a city, and its success lies in the degree of commitment in implementing its recommendations.

An urban planner says Chennai had brought out a “comprehensive transportation study” in 2007 and this acted as a prelude to the revised Master Plan. “Not many recommendations from the earlier study were implemented for various reasons including lack of funds,” says the urban planner. The larger goal is to see how any developing city can have a seamless network of transport systems, he says.

Pranjal Kulkarni, deputy manager, Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), says one outcome of such exercises is that urban local bodies are drawn into introducing policies and projects in line with the CMP.

Citing the example of Pune, where the first CMP was brought out in 2007 and the second in 2018, Pranjal says the city got a cycling and walking policy.

“Pune has a bicycle plan for the entire city. It also has “Pune Street Programme” which is somewhat similar to the Chennai Mega Streets project,” says Pranjal, who leads the sustainable mobility work in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur.

One of the objectives put forward in the CMP was that the city should switch to a sustainable transport model, which would account for at least 90% of public transport. “It also recommended the percentage share of cycling and walking in that should be 50%,” says Pranjal. Ambitious though it may sound, this stand did make some impact.

Citizen groups

Groups promoting non-motorised transport also play a big role in advocating change. Pranjal says work on designing the Pune Bicycle Plan went on for at least six months with many consultants being brought on board. “They went to various groups to seek inputs, conducted focus group discussions, created awareness and nudged behavioural change for a bicycle plan for the entire city,” says Pranjal.

Recently, in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Political Action Committee and World Resources Institute conducted a “#Personal2Public (P2P)” campaign to encourage office goers to switch to Metro Rail at least twice a week. A commuter survey was conducted to identify gaps in the metro, and push the government for action that would remedy this situation.

Pranjal says for CMPs to be made strong, more stakeholders should be involved. He continues: “The goals set in the CMP can be divided into smaller packages to see how it has fared for a certain number of years. Some metrics, KPIs should be in place to see if the plans and proposals are on the right track and if course correction is needed.”

