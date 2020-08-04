Mobile teams formed to visit quarantined patients in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

04 August 2020

The Health Department has formed mobile teams, comprising doctors and paramedical staff, to visit people under home isolation for COVID-19, starting Tuesday.

After chairing an official meeting to review COVID-19 preparedness on Monday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao told The Hindu that the government has decided to form six teams and provide them with ambulances to visit people quarantined at home. More than 250 people are kept under home quarantine after they came into contact with virus infected patients, he said.

“These people needed regular monitoring. So, we have decided to form mobile teams to visit their homes for check-up. For the time being, we have decided to use spare government ambulances,” he said.

The department would be procuring at least 12 new ambulances in August, he said.

The government was considering fully utilising the facilities in at least two private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients as the government medical college was running short of beds, he added.