Fleet of mobile tea outlets in electric vehicles flagged off

CHENNAI

31 December 2020 00:24 IST

They will serve up everything from Sulaimani chai to cookies

M. Princy, 18, who quietly whips up a tea or a milkshake, is excited as she will happily whiz past the neighbourhoods of Kodambakkam, T. Nagar, Vadapalani and Saligramam, getting new customers to try her tea.

As part of Gilli Chai’s new venture, a fleet of mobile outlets in electric vehicles of MAuto, a private autorickshaw service provider, operated by women, were flagged off at the Saidapet Metro Rail station.

These vehicles will go around some localities in the city, serving up everything from Sulaimani chai to chocolate chip cookies to people.

Advertising

Advertising

“Many commuters waiting at a bus stop may not have the time to walk to the nearest tea shop to grab a bite of cookies or ‘medhu vada’ or even a cup of tea. For them, this service will help. Also, for senior citizens staying home, it will be a refreshing change to buy when we travel past their residence,” she said.

Quality food

Mohamed Rahamathullah, of Gilli Chai, said that a new stall had been opened at the Saidapet Metro Rail station for commuters.

“The idea of this mobile shop is to serve quality food to commuters. These vehicles will take predefined routes and stop at predefined destinations,” he adds.

Minister for Industries M.C. Sampath said that since Chennai Metro was quickly expanding from phase I to phase I extension and then phase II, the patronage would significantly increase, and such outlets would serve a lot of people.