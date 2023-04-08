Mobile snatcher nabbed at Thousand Lights

April 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested a mobile snatcher at Thousand lights. They said two unidentified bike-borne suspects struck at a 17-year-old boy who was walking on Greames Road and fled the scene after snatching his mobile phone. Then the duo snatched the mobile phone of Sudeep Mukerjee, 21. After he shouted for help, a patrolling police team with assistance from passers-by caught one of the suspects while the other escaped. They arrested Vivek alias Kullah , 27, of Teynampet, and are looking for his associate Vishnu.

Boy stabbed

Meanwhile, the Virugambakkam police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy. The man, identified as Karthik, of Velachery, who has enmity with the boy’s mother, said police.