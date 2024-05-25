Police probing mobile shop owner’s complaint of abduction, payment of ₹50-lakh ransom

The police are probing into a complaint of a mobile shop owner who alleged that he was honey-trapped, abducted by a gang from a spot in MRC Nagar and released after he paid a ransom of ₹50 lakh.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Javed Saifuddin, 32, of Royapettah. He befriended a woman on social media recently. On May 17, he received a message from the woman’s phone number inviting him for a party at her house in Karpagam Avenue, MRC Nagar. Javed drove to the spot around 9 p.m.

However, upon reaching there he was dragged into a car by a four-member gang. They took his mobile phones, ₹10,000 and drove him to a house in Maduravoyal. They demanded ₹50 lakh for his release, which Javed promised to pay. Javed’s friend handed over the money to the gang, the next day, the complainant alleged.

The gang released Javed in the evening near the Chetpet bridge and sped away. A week after the incident, Javed filed a complaint with the Foreshore Estate police. Further investigation is on,