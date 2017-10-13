Mobile post office to visit select localities

Commemorating National Postal Week and World Postal Day, the Tamil Nadu Circle of India Post has introduced a Mobile Post Office.

The Mobile Post Office will start from St. Thomas Mount Head Post Office at noon and will operate till 6 p.m. It will be stationed for one hour at the following locations — Ezhil Nagar (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.); Semmenchery (2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.); near Infosys office on Old Mahabalipuram Road (3.45 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.); Race Course Road in Guindy (5 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Independence Day Park at Nanganallur (6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.). It returns to St. Thomas Post Office at 8 p.m.

Chief Post Master General M. Sampath flagged off the service on October 10 at the St. Thomas Post Office in the presence of J. T. Venkateswarlu, Post Master General (M&BD).

The Mobile Post Office will offer speed post, registered letter, electronic money order and other services. It does not offer savings bank and postal life insurance.

Another feature of the Mobile Post Office is that “My Stamp” will be issued to customers on the spot.

According to an official, the service is being offered on an experimental basis. The Mobile Post Office is expected to cater to localities under-served by the Postal Department. If the mobile service receives good patronage at the selected localities, the Department will extend it to other areas. Also, the new service aims to provide a late-evening booking facility as the counter operations get over by 4 p.m., the official adds.