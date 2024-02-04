Mobile phones, SIM cards seized from Sri Lankan prisoners 

February 04, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prison authorities and the police seized mobile phones and SIM cards used by nine Sri Lankan prisoners at the Puzhal Central Prison.

Sources said during a surprise check inside the high security block-I (3-A) from the cells 25, 28, and 29 in Puzhal prison, Chennai, the inmates were found to have possessed the gadgets. They had concealed the mobile phones and SIM cards inside the EB box. Prison officials seized seven mobile phones, seven sim cards and two batteries and two chargers, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.