Mobile phones, SIM cards seized from Sri Lankan prisoners 

February 04, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prison authorities and the police seized mobile phones and SIM cards used by nine Sri Lankan prisoners at the Puzhal Central Prison.

Sources said during a surprise check inside the high security block-I (3-A) from the cells 25, 28, and 29 in Puzhal prison, Chennai, the inmates were found to have possessed the gadgets. They had concealed the mobile phones and SIM cards inside the EB box. Prison officials seized seven mobile phones, seven sim cards and two batteries and two chargers, sources added.