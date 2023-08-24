ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile phones recovered from inmates in Puzhal Central Prison 

August 24, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from prisoners who were lodged at a high-security block in the Central Prison in Puzhal. 

A team of 20 prison staff along with police personnel, led by Prison Superintendent Nikila Nagendran, conducted a search in the cells where foreigners have been lodged. On searching, the team recovered five mobile phones and two SIM cards from prisoners — Edwin from Columbia, David and Augustin from Nigeria who were arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and Rahman, a life convict. 

The seizure was forwarded to the Puzhal police for further action. A case was registered by the police and further action will be taken against them, a said prison officer.

