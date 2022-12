December 27, 2022 08:13 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Police officials seized a mobile phone from a murder convict at the Puzhal Central Prison on Sunday night.

A senior official said Suresh, convicted for the murder of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s foster son Vijayan, was found to be in possession of a mobile phone during a routine search of the cells. A SIM card and a battery were also seized from him.

Prison officials have filed a case, and are investigating how the mobile phone was sneaked into the prison.