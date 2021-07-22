ChennaiCHENNAI 22 July 2021 01:16 IST
Mobile phone of Metropolitan Transport Corporation Managing Director snatched
Unidentified bike-borne suspects snatched the mobile phone of MTC Managing Director Anbu Abraham while he was walking on Park Road in Thirumangalam on Tuesday.
Two men, who came on a bike, waylaid him and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing. Based on his complaint, personnel from the Thirumangalam police station took up investigation, and began scrutinising CCTV camera footage to trace the suspects.
