Mobile migrant labour facilitation centre flagged off in Tiruvallur district

April 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A mobile migrant labour facilitation centre (MLFC) was flagged off from Tiruvallur Collectorate on Monday.

The district administration, along with the Labour Department and Integrated Rural Community Development Society (IRCDS), a voluntary organisation based in Tiruvallur, jointly developed the mobile centre. The MLFC was initiated to create awareness about various government social security schemes and services and helplines among migrant labourers in the district.

The van, along with the recorded message in Tamil, Hindi and Oriya, with personnel equipped to converse in different languages and also internet facilities would visit workplaces of the migrant labourers, said a press release.

The personnel would enable the labourers to register in the eSHRAM (https://eshram.gov.in/) and ISM portal (https://labour.tn.gov.in/ism/) and in unorganised workers welfare board.

Labourers could make use of various services like education in their native language for children, anganwadi and mother and child health services and get ration items in fair price shops using Digilocker account number.

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese flagged off the vehicle and noted that grievances of migrant labourers would be addressed through the MLFC. Bonded labour would be eradicated in the district.

S. Sudha, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), Tiruvallur, and P. Stephen, Director - IRCDS, participated.

