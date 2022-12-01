Mobile medical vehicle to serve bus crew flagged off by T.N. Transport Minister

December 01, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Transport Minister S. Sivasankar also distributed cheques totaling ₹242.67 crore to 1,241 employees of 8 State Transport Corporations who had retired, voluntarily retired or died during their service

The Hindu Bureau

S. Sivasankar, Minister for Transport along with K. Gopal, Transport Secretary, D.S. Kim, Executive Director, Hyundai Motors and C.S. Gopala Krishnan, trustee, Hyundai Motor India Foundation at the flagging off of the mobile medical vehicle in Chennai on Thursday | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

T.N. Transport Minister S. Sivasankar distributed cheques to 1,241 employees of the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs) who had retired, opted for voluntary retirement and died during their service at the central depot, located on Pallavan Salai, at a function held on Thursday.  A total of ₹242.67 crore was distributed to the employees. 

Mr. Sivasankar said the 1,241 employees of the eight STCs were given cheques in settlement of their provident fund, gratuity, surrendered leave, and commuted and compensatory pension for those who had retired, died or opted for voluntary retirement from the period May 2020 to March 2021.  

The Transport Minister also flagged off a Mobile Medical Vehicle sponsored by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) at the function. The mobile medical vehicle will serve bus crew, so they can undergo eye and other health check-ups, and also for creating awareness on road safety. The vehicle has been donated by HMIL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund as part of the Mission Chennai project. 

Transport Secretary K. Gopal, HMIL Executive Director D.S. Kim and Hyundai Motor India Foundation trustee C.S. Gopala Krishnan participated. 

