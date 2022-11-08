Mobile health vehicles tracked real time in T.N.

The objective is to monitor their movement and check if they are reaching the intended area, says DPH head

The objective is to monitor their movement and check if they are reaching the intended area, says DPH head

All 805 vehicles of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and 460 Mobile Medical Units (MMU) are now being tracked real time in Tamil Nadu. The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has put in place a GPS-based tracking system to monitor the functioning of these mobile health units from the headquarters in Chennai.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said the mobile health teams under RBSK covered schools across the State. While RBSK teams need to cover all government and government-aided schools at least once in a year, MMUs should hold 40 medical camps per month in villages, he said.

“We have installed GPS trackers in all these vehicles. The objective is to monitor their movement and check if they are reaching the area intended as per the fixed tour plan for medical camps,” he said. The MMUs, he said, focused on hard-to-reach areas, preferably away from a primary health centre.

On a dashboard, the movement of the vehicles is being periodically tracked from the office of the DPH. “This helps us in seeing moving vehicles, idle vehicles as well as checking for over speeding. On one click, it throws up all information including about the vehicle registration details and driver details,” he said.

He added that measures to track the vehicles were on trial for nearly a year and was being implemented full-fledged now. “After RBSK vehicles and MMUs, we are planning to expand the GPS tracking system for vehicles of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in the future,” he said.