Mobile eye clinic launched at Lock Nagar

MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Australia’s Consul-General Sarah Kirlew and MP Dayanidhi Maran at the event on Thursday.

27 August 2021 01:17 IST

It will offer doorstep screening services to the underprivileged, elderly and women

A mobile eye clinic of India Vision Institute, a non-governmental organisation, was launched at Lock Nagar on Thursday.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the IVI’s mobile eye clinic in the presence of Australia’s Consul-General Sarah Kirlew, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran and IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel.

With the launch of the mobile eye clinic, IVI would bring eye care to the doorstep of the underprivileged, elderly and women.

The mobile van would increase the reach to the community and help provide them not only access to vision screening, but also diagnose other ocular health conditions, Mr. Daniel said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the van would support comprehensive eye screening services.

Wide coverage

During the initial one year, IVI will cover five urban primary health centres (UPHC) in Tiruvottiyur and four UPHCs in Sholinganallur. Moreover, people in Lock Nagar, Pumping Station, Cox Colony, Palavakkam, Chinna Neelankarai, Karapakkam, Perumbakkam, Srinivasapuram and Avadi would also be screened, he said.

Appreciating the efforts of IVI, Ms. Kirlew said IVI had been a close partner with the Australian Consulate General in Chennai in several projects.

With this comprehensive eye care program, IVI expects to reach about 8,000 people in the next six months, create eye health awareness and reduce blindness due to unavailability of treatment for eye conditions such as refractive errors, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy.

While Sightsavers and SBI Capital helped in bringing the van to the city, the State Blindness Control Society also supported the cause. The eye screenings at Lock Nagar were organised in association with the Cheer Foundation and Recycle Bin as part of the public health programme, Mr. Daniel said.