Mobile Command and Control Centre vehicles launched in Chennai City

March 09, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

In an effort to modernise surveillance and monitoring work in the city, the Greater Chennai City Police has inducted Mobile Command and Control Centre (MCCC) vehicles with modern equipment.

The Mega City Policing project envisages the modernisation of State Police Force (MPF) scheme at a cost of ₹93.50 crore, and aims to equip the police force with the latest technology and gadgets to effectively tackle internal security challenges.

Under this scheme, comprehensive, city-wide surveillance is ensured through the integration of a total of 3,090 AI-powered CCTV cameras installed at 1,030 locations. These cameras would now be integrated with the existing Integrated Command and Control Centre.

In addition, a total of 753 vehicle tracking devices, seven aerial tracking and surveillance drones, and seven MCCC vehicles have now been sanctioned.

In the first phase of the project, four MCCC vehicles have been deployed for surveillance and monitoring in the city. A total of 2,250 cameras have also been installed, which are now operational, and 650 vehicles have been deployed with Automatic Vehicle Location System (AVLS) for real-time monitoring. The Chief Minister M.K.Stalin launched these vehicles on Friday in the presence of Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal and City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South Prem Anand Sinha said, “ It is not possible to put CCTV at every location. Sometimes, there will be no camera or proper footage if any incident is reported in a particular place. These vehicles go to planned and unplanned locations. Mobile Command and Control Centres (MCCC) built on rugged vehicles equipped with drones and CCTV cameras that are required to stream video feeds to Integrated Command-and-Control Centre at GCP. These vehicles are to be strategically positioned across the city during public meetings, protests/agitation and the situations demanding enforcement of law and order for monitoring and to capture the real-time video feed of an incident.”

The Additional Commissioner said our personnel sitting inside the vehicle watch live streaming on the computers. The drones are fitted with a Public Addressable System. The drone while flying will live feed to the monitors in vehicles. The live streaming can be connected to the integrated command and control system at GCP and sometimes our personnel can send the visuals to the officers concerned on their mobile phones. It has generator sets and works continuously for long hours.

He also said drones in MCCC units are equipped with night vision integrated cameras and public addressable systems, an aerial perspective for enhanced situational awareness and may also be used to monitor and correct traffic flow and congestion.

