Mobile carts to be donated to persons with disabilities

CHENNAI

12 February 2021 01:19 IST

Initiative will benefit those affected during the pandemic

As a part of the Maatrum Thiran initiative, the District Community Economic Development Team 2020-21 of the Rotary International District 3232 will distribute mobile carts to persons with disabilities on February 14.

Under the initiative, the community economic development team has collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust, a registered NGO, to identify deserving beneficiaries, who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic, and to work with them for a minimum of two years.

Stable income

The carts will be donated to persons with disabilities to sell snacks, footwear, utensils, plastic items, vegetables, fruits and other wares, which will enable them to earn a minimum revenue of ₹500 a day.

In a press release, S.N. Balasubramanian, district chairman — Community Economic Development, Rotary International District 3232, said they had a target of 100 mobile carts to be distributed before June 2021.

As many as 25 carts have been donated so far and they are funded by Rotary Clubs, Rotarians, Anns and Annettes of RI District 3232.

Working capital assistance was also offered to those who need it.