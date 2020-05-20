Chennai

Mobile ATM facility in containment zone

J4 Kotturpuram Police honoured volunteers. (Inset) The mobile ATM facility Photo: special arrangement

J4 Kotturpuram Police Station has made an arrangement for mobile ATM facilities to visit the containment zones in Kotturpuram.

The ATM vans are stationed at Eri Karai Salai, Mandapam Street, Angalamman Koil Street, Pallipattu, Sri Ram Nagar Main Road, Elliamman Koil Street and at the apartment complex of Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Volunteers honoured

J4 Kotturpuram Police Station honoured a few residents of Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment complex at Kotturpuram recently in recognition of their volunteering during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The residents volunteered to help the police — they checked the travel passes of motorists and conducted vehicle checks. They also ran errands to buy groceries,vegetables, medicines and other essential for senior-citizens and residents in containment zones.

The volunteers were honoured by Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore; Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotturpuram; and Ponthilak Raj, Sub-Inspector, J4 Kotturpuram Police Station. The police also gave away groceries, masks, gloves, and sanitizers to the volunteers.

