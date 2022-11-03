Mobile application for fair price shop inspections launched

It will help improve the quality of services offered by around 35,000 shops

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 23:42 IST

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Thursday launched a mobile application to be used by officials during the inspection of fair price shops.

Speaking to presspersons during the launch event, he said the app would help improve the quality of services offered by their network of around 35,000 shops. Earlier, the officials, including Collectors, cooperative sub-registrars and taluk supply officers, used to upload their comments and data on the point of sale machines in the shops. This led to a disruption in services to consumers.

The department had fixed monthly targets for the number of inspections to be conducted by various officials.

On paddy procurement this Kharif season, the Minister said so far, 8.06 lakh tonnes had been procured and ₹1,591 crore paid to 1.12 lakh farmers. When compared to last year, 2.11 lakh tonnes had been additionally procured. This year, procurement began on September 1 instead of the usual October 1, he added.

