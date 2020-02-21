Mob attacks DRI personnel

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were abused and attacked by a mob of around 50 men at the Anna International Airport, after they took 18 passengers for enquiry, on suspicion that they had smuggled gold from foreign countries.

Following specific intelligence about smuggling of gold by a gang, the officers on Wednesday night intercepted the 18 passengers who arrived by flights from Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Dubai. Additional Director General, DRI, Chennai zonal unit, said that they were taking the 18 to board a vehicle, stationed outside the arrival hall of the international terminal, after completion of proceedings, for enquiry at the DRI office.

An unidentified mob gathered around the officers and the 18 passengers and hurled abuses. When the officers tried escorting the 18 into the bus, the mob started attacking the officers.

In the melee, two DRI officers were manhandled. Later, the mob fled with the passengers. The airport police have booked a case, following a complaint from the DRI officers.

Some passengers, who followed the officers to the police station, were asked to come to the DRI office on Thursday for enquiry.

Thirteen of the 18 passengers appeared in the morning at the DRI office in T. Nagar. Further inquiry is on to find the masterminds behind gold smuggling.