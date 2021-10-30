MNS comes up with internship on nature

Urban Wilderness Walks helps life science students conduct nature trails

Each locality is stamped with a biodiversity pincode that can remain uncelebrated; worse, unnoticed; worse still, noticed but wilfully ignored.

This pincode is usually lost on residents, as the art of seeing while looking is a scarce commodity anywhere, and scarcer in urbania with its trillion distractions.

An internship programme for life sciences students of city colleges being offered by Madras Naturalists’ Society (MNS) hammers away at the hardened crust of incuriosity and unconcern towards neighbours flying and crawling and standing around us.

The larger objective of Urban Wilderness Walks (UWW), as the internship is called, is to unobtrusively plants naturalists in Chennai neighbourhoods and create a culture that fuels interest in citizen science.

A “naturalist” is a distant figure, light years removed for most people’s everyday reality. What if the naturalist arrives disarmingly as the boy or the girl next door?

A UWW highlight is that it primes the internees for a life-long role: Being a lead on nature walks, and mentoring others to be one.

While training the first batch towards this end, interesting scenarios came up.

One of them interns took students of a government school in Lakshmipuram, Kolathur to watch insects and count medicinal plants in the neighbourhood. As this intern would reveal later, there was a social component to this walk. S Yamini decided on having a walk tailor-made for these students so that they could interact with people outside their peer group and brush up on communication skills.

MNS offers this free internship to colleges; and as early adopters, Stella Maris and Women’s Christian College together account for the 27 students that constitute the first batch.

At the time of this article going to print, on October 30, these students received their certificates in a valedictory ceremony whose agenda was unscripted and left to nature to handle the job extempore. The ceremony included a nature walk at the Adyar Estuary.

What are the skills these students are taking away into their communities?

M Yuvan, MNS member, author of A Naturalist’s Journal, and more importantly, a teacher of ecology, handled the four-month-long internship programme.

“Each person has to conduct two walks — a general urban wilderness walk and the other is a specific walk based on their interests. Under specific, themed walks, some would do a wetland walk, another an insects walk, a bird walk or an nature journaling session. For each of these walks, I have contact sessions where they experience and learn how to teach and then apply their own context and creativity for the public in their locality,” notes Yuvan.

While the general walk could be carried out in their neck of the woods — some inviting the residents of their apartment to it — the specific walks required them to stir from their moorings.

The idea is to make them adept at appreciating the ecology their immediate surroundings as well as that of biodiversity-rich spaces.

“A methodic curriculum was drawn up with assignments every two weeks for them to be able to study their surroundings and do small projects in their place so that they collect stories and document the wild life, and learn how to use citizen science platforms. Other than that, we have field sessions, where we go and understand the ecology of a place and learn how to communicate and teach different aspects of that,” explains Yuvan.

How to invite people to a nature walk was also part of the learning. “They are taught how to create posters and where to promote their walk” says Yuvan. One of the interns who is also an eBirder, Claudia Pinheiro from Avadi invited her old batchmates from school, among others, to a walk around Thandurai lake.

On the other salient features of UWW, Yuvan says: “The interns are taught how to choose a trail. A street may be lined with shops and another may have a stand of ten trees and that would make a good enough trail. Then you have to do a field study of your trail. One of the things that they did was draw up a tree map. Knowledge of vegetation is the foundation for any kind of ecological knowledge. How to identify trees was a session, and in fact, some of them are making a guide for the public. After that, they have to find five people who have lived more than 10 to 20 years in the locality and collect stories of change, especially of trees and waterbodies and how that place has changed from an ecological perspective.”