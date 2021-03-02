ChennaiChennai 02 March 2021 01:34 IST
MNM ticket aspirants interviewed by members
They were asked about constituencies
Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) governing council members — R. Mahendran, C.K. Kumaravel, R. Rangarajan, Santhosh Babu and a few others — were interviewed by the candidate selection committee members and party founder Kamal Haasan at the party headquarters here on Monday.
Explain pitch
Party sources said the interviews dwelt on the candidate’s knowledge about the constituency they were hoping to contest in and also personal questions.
They were also asked to explain their pitch to the voters in a minute.
Party sources said that Mr. Haasan might contest as a candidate in Alandur, while other governing council members might choose seats where the party is the strongest in the city.
