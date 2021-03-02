Chennai

MNM ticket aspirants interviewed by members

Kamal Haasan  

Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) governing council members — R. Mahendran, C.K. Kumaravel, R. Rangarajan, Santhosh Babu and a few others — were interviewed by the candidate selection committee members and party founder Kamal Haasan at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Explain pitch

Party sources said the interviews dwelt on the candidate’s knowledge about the constituency they were hoping to contest in and also personal questions.

They were also asked to explain their pitch to the voters in a minute.

Party sources said that Mr. Haasan might contest as a candidate in Alandur, while other governing council members might choose seats where the party is the strongest in the city.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 1:34:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/mnm-ticket-aspirants-interviewed-by-members/article33967025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY